Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Issues Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,294. Nevro has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.83.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

