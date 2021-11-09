Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

