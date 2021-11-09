7,630 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.34. 108,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,794. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

