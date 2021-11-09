Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 691,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

