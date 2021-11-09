Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 55.0% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. 54,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

