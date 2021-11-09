Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 12,288 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,933,000 after acquiring an additional 345,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,216 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

