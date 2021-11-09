SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down to $68.78

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.78, but opened at $64.50. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 9,415 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $2,426,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

