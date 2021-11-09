Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$17.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

