TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 53,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

