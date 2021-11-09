Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $9.51. Amyris shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 212,278 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 35.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 856,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 59.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 35,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 46.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

