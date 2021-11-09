Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $14.01. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 257,803 shares trading hands.

PVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

