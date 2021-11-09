Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.79, but opened at 2.97. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 2.52, with a volume of 133,495 shares.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $791.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

