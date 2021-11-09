Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0130

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $374,515.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

