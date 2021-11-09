HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

