Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after buying an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

