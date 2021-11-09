Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,709. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

