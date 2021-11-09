The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.