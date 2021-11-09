The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.
Shares of TTD opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.20, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
