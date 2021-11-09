Retirement Group LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.25 and its 200 day moving average is $362.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

