Goldentree Asset Management LP Buys 1,644,898 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. CommScope makes up 2.4% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.12% of CommScope worth $92,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CommScope by 45.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

