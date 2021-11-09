Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.940-$11.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Waters also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.85. 2,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,334. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Waters has a twelve month low of $221.13 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.03 and a 200 day moving average of $359.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

