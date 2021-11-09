Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,970.27. 24,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,830.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2,618.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.