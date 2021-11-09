Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.06 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

Danaos stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,036. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $89.41.

Get Danaos alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Danaos were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.