Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. 882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

