HM Payson & Co. Sells 394 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average of $199.16. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $217.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.