Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires 99,814 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the quarter. Sierra Oncology comprises 0.9% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 4.34% of Sierra Oncology worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 25,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,795. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

