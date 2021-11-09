Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,412 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,853,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $952.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

