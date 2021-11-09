Ikarian Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,533 Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Cortexyme as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTX stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. 15,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $490.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.28. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,963 shares of company stock worth $3,247,246. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

