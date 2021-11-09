Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,417. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

