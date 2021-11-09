Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $545,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $766,000.

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,504. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

