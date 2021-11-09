West Branch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,944,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

