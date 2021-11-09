General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lowered by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

GD opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

