Waddell & Associates LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $635.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

