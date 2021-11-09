Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.17. The company has a market cap of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $563.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

