Weld Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

