Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.