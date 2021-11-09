Weld Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.