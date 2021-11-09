Colony Group LLC Sells 5,773 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in NovoCure by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,557. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.89. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

