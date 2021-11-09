B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87. Celsius has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 356,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $25,911,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 128.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 321,071 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

