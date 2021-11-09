12,750 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $2,421,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

CAR stock opened at $293.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.