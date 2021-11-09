Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Cintas worth $245,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 119.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 201.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

CTAS stock opened at $436.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.