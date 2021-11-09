Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Shares of MCO opened at $387.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.12 and its 200 day moving average is $363.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,033 shares of company stock worth $2,290,630. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

