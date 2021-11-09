Wexford Capital LP Has $1.24 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Wexford Capital LP reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 49,365 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.