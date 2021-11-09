Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.67. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 75,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

