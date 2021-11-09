Advisory Resource Group Invests $326,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.84. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,481. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.13 and a 200-day moving average of $381.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $478.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

