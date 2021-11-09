Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 378,870 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,870 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Ciena worth $40,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,989. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 37,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,759. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

