Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 2,864 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

