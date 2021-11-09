Advisory Resource Group Invests $481,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.16. 30,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,740. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

