Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 217,225 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 343.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,225 shares during the period. Xylem comprises about 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.34. 6,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,695. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

