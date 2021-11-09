59,212 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,982 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after buying an additional 2,325,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 1,072,601 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 144,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,616. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22.

