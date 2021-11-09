Brian K. Mccabe Sells 3,000 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SBSI traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,499,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 23.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

